1/1
Virginia D. Ridge
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia D. Ridge

Staunton - Virginia "Gini" (Dudley) Ridge, 87, widow of Francis O'Neil Ridge of Cardinal Street, Staunton passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Ridge was born in Carbondale, Colorado on February 14, 1933 the daughter of the late Arthur B. and Flora Belle (Chrisman) Dudley.

She retired from Mary Baldwin College in 2007. Gini loved golf, gourmet cooking and a good glass of red wine.

Surviving is a son, Timothy Riser and wife Jennifer; a daughter, Dana Campbell and husband James; a sister, Martha Clark; three grandchildren, William "Bill" Stevens, Jamie Oscik and Morgan Urias; and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be no public services.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved