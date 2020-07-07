Virginia D. Ridge
Staunton - Virginia "Gini" (Dudley) Ridge, 87, widow of Francis O'Neil Ridge of Cardinal Street, Staunton passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Ridge was born in Carbondale, Colorado on February 14, 1933 the daughter of the late Arthur B. and Flora Belle (Chrisman) Dudley.
She retired from Mary Baldwin College in 2007. Gini loved golf, gourmet cooking and a good glass of red wine.
Surviving is a son, Timothy Riser and wife Jennifer; a daughter, Dana Campbell and husband James; a sister, Martha Clark; three grandchildren, William "Bill" Stevens, Jamie Oscik and Morgan Urias; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be no public services.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements
