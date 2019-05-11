|
|
Virginia Elizabeth Campbell
Staunton - Virginia Elizabeth (Roberts) Campbell, 94, widow of George William Campbell, formerly of the Plaza Apartments, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in The Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mrs. Campbell was born on October 11, 1924 in Albemarle County, a daughter of the late Charles Clarence, Sr. and Edna Earl (Shull) Roberts.
Virginia was a member of Elk Run Church of the Brethren, and retired in 1986 from Genesco-L-Grief Company as a presser. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, NASCAR and was an avid "Jeff Gordon" fan.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia A. Fitzgerald on December 13, 2018; two sons-in-law, Wayne Sorrells and Wayne Fitzgerald; four brothers, Merlin Roberts, Earl Roberts, Reginald Roberts, and Clarence Roberts, Jr.; and a sister, Ora Mae Clark.
Surviving is a daughter, Wanda G. Sorrells of Verona; six grandchildren, Rhonda Strickler and her husband Donnie, Darrell Sorrells and his wife Charlotte, Randy Sorrells and his wife Bek, Nathan Sorrells and his friend Melissa, Kevin Fitzgerald and his fiancée Tammy, and Brian Fitzgerald; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; her extended family and friends at the Plaza Apartments; and a sister, Violet Nuckoles of Staunton.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. til 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence of her daughter, Wanda Sorrells, 96 Augusta Street, Verona.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 in Oaklawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens by Rev. William "Bill" Trice.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to The Shenandoah House, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 11 to May 14, 2019