Virginia "Ginny" Lee (Christian) Tierney
Waynesboro - Virginia "Ginny" Lee (Christian) Tierney, left this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after spending many pleasant years at Summit Square in Waynesboro, Virginia.
She was born January 16, 1942 in Harrisonburg, Virginia a daughter of the late Andrew Lee and Dorothy Virginia (Eckard) Christian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Michael J. Tierney and brother-in-law, Larry G. Correll.
Survivors include a sister, Sue Ellen Christian- Correll of Winchester and special friend, Pete Rufe.
Virginia was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, attended Madison College, now James Madison University, earned her BS Degree in Nursing from the University of Virginia School of Nursing, received her Master's Degree in Nursing from the Medical School of Virginia-VCU school of Nursing. She completed her Post Master's Fellowship Program in Oncology from the University of Alabama.
Her passion was the 40 year career in nursing, where she was a nursing educator, faculty member of the University of Virginia, Maryville College in St. Louis, MO and retired from Piedmont Community College after a 15 year tenure as Professor Emeritus.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mt. Vernon Street, Waynesboro, Virginia with Pastor April Cranford, assisted by Jenny Lucas, Life Enrichment Director of Summit Square. Burial will be private.
A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Memorial donations may be made to Summit Square, 501 Oak Ave., Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019