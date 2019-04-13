Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Virginia M. Armstrong

Staunton - Virginia May (Puffenbarger) "Ginny" Armstrong, 87, died Friday (April 12, 2019) in Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

Born May 1, 1931 in Sugar Grove, W.Va., she was a daughter of Granville Frye Puffenbarger and Minnie Susan (Eckard) Puffenbarger.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dale Armstrong; three sisters, Neva McCray, Grace Simmons and Cleo Carroll; and two brothers, Granville Sterl Puffenbarger and Elvin Puffenbarger. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Durwood Morris of Swoope; one sister, Myrtle Lee Anderson of Hampton; one brother, Dolen Puffenbarger and wife Betty of Swoope; and a special granddaughter, Mattie Lynn Morris.

A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, officiated by Pastor Dennis Sites.

The family will receive friends at the home of Teresa and Durwood Morris, 2530 Parkersburg Tpke., Swoope.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Shenandoah House, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be extended to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019
