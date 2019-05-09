|
|
Virginia Mabel Ayers Gill
Staunton - Virginia Mabel Ayers Gill, 93, of Staunton, VA passed from this life to her eternal home Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home following a long illness.
Born August 27, 1925 at Brooks she was a daughter of the late Lee and Lida Alice Wills Ayers.
Virginia was a homemaker of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed watching westerns and spending time with her family, friends and loving on her grandchildren. Virginia was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Powell Gill; one daughter, Dorothy Helen Johnson; two sons, David Gill and Ferlan Gill; one sister, Essie Wiseman and four brothers, Jr. Adkins, Bob Adkins, John Adkins and Oakey Adkins.
Those left to cherish her memory include nine children, Louise Johnson and husband George of Verona, VA, Johnny Gill of Churchville, VA, Buford Gill of Stuarts Draft, VA, Ruth Adkins of Beckley, Sam Gill of Verona, VA, Peggy Buchanan and husband Charlie of Verona, VA, Jeff Gill and wife Jenny of Martinsburg, VA, Lisa Shuey and husband Roger of Verona, VA and Anthony Gill of Staunton, VA; 21 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Pastor Larry Strickler officiating. Burial will follow in the Gill Family Cemetery. Friends may call from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral parlors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The News Leader from May 9 to May 12, 2019