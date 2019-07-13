|
Virginia Marie (King) Lutz
Staunton - Virginia Marie (King) Lutz, 94, of Staunton passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Shenandoah House. She was born in Virginia on April 14, 1925, a daughter of the late, Archie and Pearl (Mauck) King. Virginia was the last surviving member of her family.
Virginia retired from McKee Foods. She attended Cherryville United Methodist Church. Gardening, cooking, and spending time with family and friends were a few of her favorite hobbies.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gloria Dove and Ronald Lutz; grandson, Nathan Moore and wife, Kethera; as well as extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Cherryville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, 1000 P.O. Box, Fishersville, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 13 to July 16, 2019