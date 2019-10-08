|
|
Virginia P. Conger
Verona - Virginia Pearl Conger, 86, widow of Gilbert Conger, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Accordius Health of Harrisonburg. Pearl was cared for in her last years by her youngest son, James.
Mrs. Conger was born on June 18, 1933 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late John Amos and Ada (Morris) Downey.
Pearl graduated from Craigsville High School and Dunsmore Business School. She married and moved to Chicago and was employed as a corporate secretary. While raising her family, she attended nursing school and was employed at a nursing facility. After many years in Chicago, she and her husband retired and moved back to Virginia, where Pearl worked for Home Instead for many years. Pearl had an adventurous, loving, and caring spirit. She dearly loved all her family, she always thought of them as well as others before herself. She was a special "Lady", she will be missed.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pearl was preceded in death by her six siblings, Annie Jackson, Margie Gowan, Marie Goodman, Joe, Jim, and Mike Downey, and close nephew James "Boots" Downey.
Surviving children are Terry Pitt, Steven Greg, Kenneth, Russel, and James Conger; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces; and a special niece, Carol Jackson.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor William "Bill" Trice.
Burial will be private.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019