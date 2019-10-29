|
Virginia R. Van Fossen
Staunton - Virginia Ruth (Radford) Van Fossen, 92, widow of Charles Edward Van Fossen, of Staunton, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Brightview.
She was born December 21, 1926, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Thomas Casey and Ida Belle (Peters) Radford.
Prior to retiring in 1985, Mrs. Van Fossen was employed by General Electric.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers; and four sisters.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Eric Radford and Amy Van Fossen; two daughters and a son-in-law, Vicki Van Fossen Keyser (Connie Forsyth) and Lisa Van Fossen and Dan Hunt; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Virginia was the last of the 50 grandchildren of Jehu and Mary Jane Peters.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bobby Campbell. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Jeff Keyser, Jason Beyer, Justin Miller, Jake Beyer, Charles Van Fossen II, and Lex Beyer.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the , Central and Western VA Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Wellspring Village at Brightview for their loving care of Virginia.
