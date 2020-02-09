|
|
Virginia Rae "Ginger" Carter
Stuarts Draft - Virginia Rae "Ginger" Carter, 90, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Augusta Health.
Born February 11, 1929 in Vandalia, MO, she was the daughter of the late Virgil Ray Parrish and Naomi Ruth Riley.
Ginger was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Stuarts Draft. Prior to retirement, she owned and operated Ginger House Ceramics for over 30 years. She was a charter member of the Stuarts Draft Town and Country Garden Club and was a Nationally Accredited Flower Show Judge Emeritus. Her greatest joys were gardening, tending to her flowers, and quilting. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Carter; and her brother, Robert E. Parrish.
Survivors include her brother, Stephen A. and Peggy Riley of New Hope; her children, Eric and Carolyn Carter of Stuarts Draft, Alice and Gary Campbell of Stuarts Draft, and Carolyn and James Coop of Staunton; dear friends, Betty Henninger, Hope Fain and John E. Hailey; grandchildren, DC Campbell and Angie Wills, Kristi Carter and John Ewing, Angie Link Jordan, Jason Henninger, Scott and Heather Campbell, Chris Carter, and AJ Coop; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Ray and Maggie Parrish, Thomas and Laura Riley, Ashley Riley, and special niece, Nicole Riley.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft with Pastor David Vaughan and Pastor Jenelle Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Immediately following the graveside service the family will receive friends in the fellowship hall where a meal will be provided.
Active pallbearers will be John E. Hailey, John W. Hailey, Manuel Hernandez, DC Campbell, Scott Campbell, Jason Henninger, Chris Carter, AJ Coop, and Douglas Cogar.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 260, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020