Virginia Smith
Waynesboro - Virginia T. Smith, 95, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
She was born September 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Charles William and Ethel May (Chandler) Tinsley.
Virginia was a member of Fishersville Baptist Church and retired as a teller from Planters Bank.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Weldon Smith; daughter, Pam Sumner.
Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Sandra Clemmer and husband Richard of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Stacey Craig, Dr. James Sumner and wife Sarah, Jennifer Jamison and husband Troy; four great grandchildren, Ethan Sumner, Eliza Sumner, Libby Jamison and David Jamison.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main St. Waynesboro, Va., with Pastors Steven Lookabaugh and John L. Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Active pallbearers will be Deacons of Fishersville Baptist Church and J. Kent Hite.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to her caregiver, Loretta Tomlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fishersville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 82 Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is serving the family.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019