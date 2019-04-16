Services
Weyers Cave - Vivian R. Jones, 67, of Weyers Cave, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Hospice of Piedmont in Charlottesville, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Herbert Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Malachi J. Jones, Jr.; one son, David Jones and many other family members.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Staunton-Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1000 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, Virginia. 24401.

Professional services provided by the Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home. (540-886-2601).
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019
