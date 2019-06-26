|
|
Voynt H. Johnson
Staunton - Voynt Hyde "Bill" Johnson, 96, of Ellen Street, finished his earthly race on June 24, 2019. He was born April 29, 1923, in Augusta County, a son of the late James and Mary Johnson.
He was a Navy World War II vet who received the bronze star. He worked at Shenandoah Pride early in life then retired from ASR in Verona. He was a deer hunter, cat lover, and gardening enthusiast. He did things his way.
Family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Vicki Johnson Boger and Ev. David R. Boger; a brother, Frank Johnson; a sister, Helen Smith; a sister-in-law, Dollie Johnson; a brother-in-law, Frank Hall; and many, many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. David Boger. Burial will follow in Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 26 to June 29, 2019