W. Homer Crummett
Staunton - William Homer Crummett, 75, husband of Joyce Ann (Griffin) Crummett, of Cedar Green Road, died Friday March 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on November 13, 1944 in Charlottesville, a son of the late Lillian Agnes (Edmond) Crummett.
Mr. Crummett was employed by Rocking R Farm for approximately 35 years. Homer loved the farm, hunting and his family.
He is survived by a son, Robert Crummett (Jewel) of Peachland, NC; a daughter, Donna Fay Crummett and fiancé, Derek Campbell; a brother, Cecil Crummett (Jeannie) of Verona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Crummett was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles "Frank"lin Edmonds and Ray Crummett; and a sister, Belle Crummett
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11 at the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. David Bailey.
Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
