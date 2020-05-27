|
W. Kenneth Kyle
Staunton - William Kenneth Kyle, 90, of 1410A North Augusta Street, Staunton, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on October 24, 1929 in Staunton, a son of the late George Anderson and Mamie Ruth (Carson) Kyle.
Mr. Kyle graduated from the University of Virginia in 1951 with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering and was a member of Tau Beta Pi, Raven Society, Trigon, NROTC and Resident of the Lawn.
He was a US Navy Officer and veteran of the Korean Conflict.
For twenty-nine years he was employed by Westinghouse/McQuay as an engineer. He was holder of thirteen US Patents in the air conditioning field and a Senior Member of IEEE and ASHRAE professional societies. He joined Power Systems & Controls in Richmond, VA in 1983, retiring in 1991 as Chief Engineer. In 1994 he began a fifteen-year association with McQuay International/Daikin, working a three-day week as an engineering consultant until age 80.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, serving as Administrative Board Chairman and Finance Chairman. He taught Sunday School and sang in the Chancel Choir. He also served as a Trustee and Annual Conference Representative.
Mr. Kyle's family includes a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl Coleman (Kyle) and Robert Wilbur "Bokey" Wright of Verona; a son and daughter-in-law, William "Bill" Kenneth, Jr. and Sue Allyson (Resler) Kyle of Crozet, VA; a sister, Betty Ruth (Kyle) Combee of Southport, NC; four grandchildren, Matthew Blair Phillips and Leo Dalo Duran, Brian Anderson Kyle, William Jeffrey Kyle and wife, Stephanie (Harrill) and Gregory Coleman Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jean Marvelle (Painter) Kyle, his brother, George Anderson Kyle, Jr., and sisters, Dorothy Virginia (Kyle) Beck and Nancy Bell (Kyle) Detamore.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Thornrose Cemetery by the Rev. Wade Munford. Due to the COVID-19 - Phase 1 guidelines, there will be a limit of 50 people and we request that everyone wear a mask. The graveside service will also be available on Henry Funeral Home's Facebook Page via livestream.
Published in The News Leader from May 27 to May 30, 2020