W. Ray Painter
Lexington - W. Ray Painter, 100, widower of Edna (Cash) Painter, of Lexington, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at The Mayflower in Lexington.
He was born May 5, 1919 in Augusta County, a son of the late James W. and Flossie (Campbell) Painter.
Mr. Painter was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in WWII.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by DuPont with 33 years of service.
Ray was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church and a life member of Steeles Tavern VFW Post #8279.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Thad R. and Jeanne L. Painter of Steeles Tavern; two grandchildren, Ashley Painter and fiancé, Buddie Chandler, and Ali Engleman and husband, Matthew; two great grandchildren, Elloise and Oliver; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Chester, James E., and Cecil G. "Bug" Painter and a sister, Edna (Painter) Campbell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by Pastor Mark Schroeder.
