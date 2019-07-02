|
|
Waldo Harold Roberts
Crimora - Waldo Harold Roberts, 80, of Country Estates Blvd., Crimora, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Roberts was born in Burnsville, Virginia on January 21, 1939, a son of the late Roy Cleveland and Elsie Triva (Eagle) Roberts.
Waldo served in the United States Army and prior to retiring from Precision Fabricators as a mechanist he was employed with Smith's Transfer. Waldo enjoyed racing, attending shooting matches, working on cars, hunting and all other sports.
In addition to his parents, Waldo is preceded in death by three brothers, and three sisters.
Surviving is a son, Kyle W. Roberts and his wife Connie of Crimora; a daughter, Ellen L. Ailer and her husband Curtis of Swoope; two brothers, E. Leroy Roberts and his wife Carol Ann, and Jerry Roberts and his wife Delcie of Staunton; five sisters, Mabel R. Phillips, Goldie R. Carter, Vivian R. Rowe and her husband Junior all of Staunton, Hilda R. Clark of Millboro, and Shirley R. Thorpe of Churchville; three grandchildren, Kasey Roberts and her fiancé Eric Gregory, Allen Ailer, and Buck Ailer and his wife Kristin; three step-grandchildren, Megan Gaybill and her husband Manuel, Jeff Vandevader, and Jason Stokes and his wife Kalynn.
Those desiring may visit the children's homes at any time.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by the Pastor John Ward.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501 or , Post Office Box 758540, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 2 to July 5, 2019