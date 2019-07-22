|
Walter D. Ambler, Jr.
Staunton - Walter Donald Ambler, Jr. (W. D.) went to heaven peacefully at his Mint Spring home.
Mr. Ambler was born in Augusta County on July 10, 1935, the son of the late Walter D. Ambler, Sr. and Elizabeth Inez Shields Ambler.
In his early years, he worked at the C & O Railroad and retired from VDOT as a skilled motor grader operator. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and hunting. He had a sharp wit, loved to laugh and share stories.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Ethel W. Ambler; son-in-law, Tom Yancey; sisters, Alice Clemmer and Mary Katherine Henkel; great grandson, Parker Argenbright; and stepson, John K. Lunsford.
He is survived by three daughters, whom he loved dearly, Sheila Lippman of Richmond, KY, Linda Yancey of Stuarts Draft, and Christine Rexroad (Perry) of New Market. Also surviving are two sisters, Helen Rackley of Connecticut and Sarah Frances Ralston of Staunton; one brother, Ernest Ambler (Faye) of Stuarts Draft; seven grandchildren, Kevin Schlosser (Kristin), Danika Schlosser (Victor Hernandez), Garrett Schlosser, Katie Thompson (Devon), Courtney Yancey, Dylan Yancey, and April Rankin; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Jeffrey Carr.
In lieu of flowers, donate to a local blood bank or Augusta Health Foundation.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 22 to July 25, 2019