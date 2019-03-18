|
Walter H. Miller
Midlothian - Dr. Walter H. Miller, 81, of Midlothian, VA, died March 14, 2019. Surviving are his devoted niece, Arnette B. Smith and her husband, Earl J. Smith, Jr.; other nieces and nephews; other relatives and many devoted friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, VA. The family will receive friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, VA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Omega service at 7:15 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Allix B. James Chapel, Virginia Union University, 1500 N. Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA 23220. Reverend F. Todd Gray officiating. Reverend Dr. John W. Kinney Eugolist. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Virginia Union University.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2019