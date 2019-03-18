Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter H. Miller Obituary
Walter H. Miller

Midlothian - Dr. Walter H. Miller, 81, of Midlothian, VA, died March 14, 2019. Surviving are his devoted niece, Arnette B. Smith and her husband, Earl J. Smith, Jr.; other nieces and nephews; other relatives and many devoted friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, VA. The family will receive friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, VA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Omega service at 7:15 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Allix B. James Chapel, Virginia Union University, 1500 N. Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA 23220. Reverend F. Todd Gray officiating. Reverend Dr. John W. Kinney Eugolist. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Virginia Union University.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.