Walter Moore Dixon, Jr.
Roanoke - Walter Moore Dixon, Jr., longtime Roanoke resident, following a brief illness, died with family at his bedside on January 18, 2020.
Walter was born May 26, 1938 in Lynchburg, VA to Marelia Rhodes Dixon and Walter Moore Dixon, Sr. The family moved to Staunton, VA in 1940. He attended Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Grammar School and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton, June 1954. He did a post-graduate year 1954-55 at Staunton Military Academy (now defunct). In 1959, he graduated from the University of Virginia with a major in history.
Following college, he volunteered for the Army and was based in Stuttgart, Germany. He studied the German language, enabling him to be promoted to the personal aide to the commanding officer of the base.
After completing his military service, he began his banking career, first in Charlottesville and then in Roanoke, where he joined First National Exchange Bank. Walter eventually became the chief trust officer.
In 1981, he left the bank to form his own investment management firm Walter Moore Dixon, Jr. Investment Counsel. The business was successful and over the years, as partners were brought into the business, the company changed its name to Dixon, Hubbard, Feinhour and Brown, to reflect the expanding firm.
Walter strongly supported humanitarian and cultural agencies and associations in Roanoke, including Apple Ridge Farm, the Taubman Museum of Art, The Roanoke Food Co-Op, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke. He also established the Walter and Marelia Dixon Memorial Fund in Staunton's Community Foundation, Central Blue Ridge, in memory of his parents.
Aside from service in community activities, a dominant interest of Walter's was genealogy, particularly of his paternal and maternal ancestors. He and his family delighted in his discovery of relatives along the Atlantic seaboard and in the south. In addition to visiting archives in Salt Lake City, he took many trips to explore actual sites, including grave sites, in Halifax County, VA southern Louisiana and Mississippi, Alabama, and West Virginia. He was especially pleased when, in Baton Rouge, LA, a cemetery administrator helped him locate the presumed gravesite of ancestor John Rhodes by using a divining rod to detect "turned earth" and, therefore, the likely gravesite. A veteran of the Confederate Army, Rhodes was entitled to a grave marker, courtesy of the U.S. Army, which Walter successfully procured. Additionally, Walter was pleased when a carefully researched article he wrote was approved for publication in the Journal of the Virginia Genealogical Society.
Over his lifetime, he developed skills and avidly pursued hobbies, including blue grass guitar, fly fishing, painting and even a second go at piano lessons. He was deeply knowledgeable about Civil War and Virginia history, acquiring an impressive collection of vintage books, maps and contemporary literature. In earlier years, he traveled widely in the U. S., Europe and Africa.
Walter was devoted to his family and numerous friends and will be remembered for his generosity to them, his oftentimes outrageous behavior and wit, his extensive reading of challenging literature, his vast music collection, and his newest friend, Charlie the Rescue Cat.
Walter is survived by former wife, Anne Parrott, and their two sons, Walter Moore Dixon, III (Jane Ellen Cranwell) of Roanoke and James Mallory Dixon (Marilyn Elmore Hulsey) of Birmingham, AL. His grandchildren are Elizabeth Mallory Dixon of Roanoke and James Nimmo Dixon and William Hulsey Dixon of Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by his sisters Rebecca Rhodes Dixon of Chicago, IL, and Sarah Dixon King of Staunton, VA (Thomas), as well as six nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Marelia and Walter M. Dixon and his younger brother George Morris Dixon.
Interment was at Forest Rest Natural Cemetery in Boones Mill, VA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
