Walter Moore Dixon, Jr.
Roanoke - Walter Moore Dixon, Jr., longtime Roanoke resident, following a brief illness, died with family at his bedside on January 18.
Walter was born May 26, 1938 in Lynchburg, VA to Marelia Rhodes Dixon and Walter Moore Dixon, Sr. The family moved to Staunton, VA in 1940. He attended Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Grammar School and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton, June 1954. He did a post-graduate year 1954-55 at Staunton Military Academy (now defunct). In 1959, he graduated from the University of Virginia with a major in history.
Following college, he volunteered for the Army and was based in Stuttgart, Germany. After completing his military service, he began his banking career, first in Charlottesville and then in Roanoke, where he joined First National Exchange Bank.
In 1981, Walter formed his own investment management firm Walter Moore Dixon, Jr. Investment Counsel. The business was successful and over the years, as partners were brought into the business, the company changed its name to Dixon, Hubard, Feinour and Brown, to reflect the expanding firm.
Walter strongly supported humanitarian and cultural agencies and associations in Roanoke, including Apple Ridge Farm, the Taubman Museum of Art, The Roanoke Food Co-Op, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke.
Walter was devoted to his family and numerous friends and will be remembered for his generosity to them, his oftentimes outrageous behavior and wit, his extensive reading of challenging literature, his vast music CD collection, and his newest friend, Charlie the Rescue Cat.
Walter is survived by former wife, Anne Parrott, and their two sons, Walter Moore Dixon, III (Jane Ellen Cranwell) of Roanoke and James Mallory Dixon (Marilyn Elmore Hulsey) of Birmingham, AL. His grandchildren are Elizabeth Mallory Dixon of Roanoke and James Nimmo Dixon and William Hulsey Dixon of Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by his sisters Rebecca Rhodes Dixon of Chicago, IL, and Sarah Dixon King of Staunton, VA (Thomas), as well as six nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Marelia and Walter M. Dixon and his younger brother George Morris Dixon.
Interment was at Forest Rest Natural Cemetery in Boones Mill, VA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Brandon Oaks at 11 AM on February 17th. Light refreshments to follow. Brandon Oaks is located at 3804 Brandon Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020