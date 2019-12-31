|
|
Walter R. Bryant, Jr.
Staunton - Walter Raymond Bryant, Jr., 70, husband of Josephine C. Bryant, of Staunton passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Bryant was born in Highland County on August 19, 1949, the son of the late Walter Raymond, Sr. and Bertha Virginia (Simmons) Bryant.
Walter was a member of Annex United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the grandchildren playing sports, hunting, and watching the Washington Redskins and the Little League World Series. Walter also enjoyed going to the Charlestown Races and the Great Smoky Mountains in Sevierville.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by two sisters, and a grandson.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Crystal Wenger (Chuck), and Lori Bennington (Richard); three sons, Walter Bryant, III (Stephanie), Aron Bryant (Crystal) and James Loschelder (Vicki); nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and lifelong friends, "Glennie" Rexrode, Boyd Smith, Bennie Rankin, Jimmy Hartsook, and Billy Rexrode.
A Celebration of life will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020