Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Lebanon Presbyterian Church
1934 - 2019
Staunton - Walter Thomas Brown, 85, husband of Doris E. Brown of North Drive, Staunton passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.

Mr. Brown was born in Augusta County on January 18, 1934, a son of the late William Walter and Ruby Jeanette (Glover) Brown.

Thomas was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church and served in the United States Army. He worked for Lee High Cement Plant, retired from Smith's Transfer with twenty years of service, and was a Correctional Officer with the Staunton Correctional Center for seven years.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Brown Washburn.

In addition to his wife of twenty-seven years, he is survived by a son, William Roland Brown and his wife Beverley of Stuarts Draft; a daughter, Rachel June Sellers and her husband Michael of Staunton; two brothers, Donald H. Brown and his wife Mary Rose of Staunton, and H.T. Martin and his wife Brenda of Craigsville; four grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in Lebanon Presbyterian Church by Pastor Linwood Wilkes.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Michael Sellers, Wayne and Larry Nycum, Chris Morrison, Keith Brown, and Stephen Martin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Campbell, Cameron and Carson Sellers, and friends attending the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Thomas' memory to the Shenandoah House, 111 N. Campus Lane, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 and the Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

The family would like to express a special thanks to hospice nurses, Carol Eye and Robin Hamilton; hospice aide, Melissa Crosby; and caregiver, Cindy Blackwell.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
