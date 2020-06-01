Wanda K. Powers
Staunton - Wanda June (Kirby) Powers, 86, widow of Anthony Robert Powers, of Staunton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Birch Gardens.
She was born June 30, 1933 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Sylvia Ruth (Bell) Kirby.
Prior to retirement, Wanda was employed by VDOT as a secretary with 39 years of service.
Mrs. Powers was a founding member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved traveling, especially to visit family. Wanda loved her family and being a Grammy.
Family members include two daughters, Bobbie Rosson and Sue Burket and special friend, James Mischler; three grandchildren, Marc Rosson, Sabrina Rosson, and Luke Burket; and a great grandchild, Ainsley French Rosson.
A Private Graveside service will be held in Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Central United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 953, Staunton, VA 24402.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.