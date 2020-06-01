Wanda K. Powers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda K. Powers

Staunton - Wanda June (Kirby) Powers, 86, widow of Anthony Robert Powers, of Staunton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Birch Gardens.

She was born June 30, 1933 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Sylvia Ruth (Bell) Kirby.

Prior to retirement, Wanda was employed by VDOT as a secretary with 39 years of service.

Mrs. Powers was a founding member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved traveling, especially to visit family. Wanda loved her family and being a Grammy.

Family members include two daughters, Bobbie Rosson and Sue Burket and special friend, James Mischler; three grandchildren, Marc Rosson, Sabrina Rosson, and Luke Burket; and a great grandchild, Ainsley French Rosson.

A Private Graveside service will be held in Augusta Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Central United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 953, Staunton, VA 24402.

Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved