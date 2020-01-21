Services
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM
Wanda N. Mayberry Obituary
Wanda N. Mayberry

Staunton - Wanda Norine (Martin) Mayberry, 68, widow of James Orton Mayberry, Sr. of 815 Robertson Street, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Mayberry was born on March 16, 1951 in Staunton, a daughter of Betty Jean (Clark) Martin and the late Harold Thomas Martin.

Wanda was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Craigsville and was formerly employed with American Safety Razor. She enjoyed the beach, watching air planes, boating and fishing with her husband.

Surviving in addition to her mother of Craigsville, is a son, James O. Mayberry, Jr. of Staunton; a daughter, Stacey Stitzman and her husband Bret of California; a brother, Verlyn W. Martin and his wife Pat of Stuarts Draft; a sister, Joyce A. Lumsden of Craigsville; three grandchildren, Jessica Rankin (whom she considered a daughter), Madison Mayberry and Noah Stitzman; two great grandchildren, Kaylea and Kelsey Rankin; a number of nieces and nephews; and her Furr Babies, "Bella" and "Chloe".

A Memorial Service will be conducted 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Claudette B. Wilcher.

The family will receive friends following the service.

The family wishes to express a sincere "Thank You" to Hospice Nurse, Robin Hamilton for her love and care shown to Wanda during her sickness.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
