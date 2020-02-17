|
Wandal Cleming Campbell
Fairfield - Wandal Cleming Campbell, 77, of Fairfield, passed away on February 14, 2020. Born to Clarence Cleming and Margaret (Massie) Campbell on February 25, 1942, he was a lifetime member of the Fairfield community and the Fairfield Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir.
After graduating from Fairfield High School in 1960, Wandal enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served during the Vietnam War and participated in sensitive military operations in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Guam. In 1966, he left the Air Force and returned home to Fairfield to pursue his passion for trucking and automotive repair. Wandal was a gifted mechanic who owned and operated a garage and tractor-trailer wrecker service for many years.
In addition to his professional pursuits, Wandal was a voracious reader. A lifelong student of science, philosophy, politics, and history—especially aviation history—he loved discussing ideas and sharing information gleaned from his latest books. Wandal's wide-ranging curiosity combined with his compassion and genuine kindness endeared him to people of all ages and from all walks of life, not only in Fairfield but throughout the Shenandoah Valley. His generosity, candor, lively conversation, and exceptional ability to recall facts and figures will all be missed, and his absence will be profoundly felt in the community. As one Fairfield neighbor said, upon learning of his death, "I can't believe he's gone. Wandal is Fairfield."
Wandal was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Twila Lancaster and Geneva Kempton. He is survived by his sisters Olantha Robertson, of Fairfield, and Dorcas Mallory (Carlton),of Millwood, VA; and by brother-in-law Donald R. Kempton, Sr., of Laurelville, OH.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, February 19th, at Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington, VA. There will be a viewing at the funeral home for family and friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on the evening of Tuesday, February 18th. Following the service at Harrison's, there will be a grave side service at the Fairfield Cemetery and a reception at Fairfield Methodist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Harrison Funeral Home, 714 South Main Street, Lexington, VA, 24450
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020