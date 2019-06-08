|
|
Warren Ashton Sedberry, Jr.
Staunton - On the 6th of June 2019 Mr. Sedberry died at his home of natural causes. He was 75 years old.
He was born 12/27/1943 in Greensboro, Alabama and grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Tennessee Military Institute and the University of Alabama. Warren joined the US Marine Corp in 1964. After basic training at Paris Island, SC he was sent to San Diego California for advanced training in radio communications and operations. From California he went by Liberty Ship to Vietnam where his battalion participated in the last amphibious landing on a foreign shore in 1965. He served in Vietnam as a radio operator in forward observation teams during many battles including Operation Hastings in 1966. He earned the Meritorious Service Medal for assisting with removing dead and wounded comrades from an active battlefield. He was honorably discharged in 1968 from the Marine Corp. Warren was adjudicated "service connected disabled veteran status" as a result his combat experiences. Warren was always very proud of his time in the US Marine Corp making it particularly poignant that he died on D-Day.
The rest of Warren's life was filled with many phases and interests. His interest in photography led to a brief period of professional work involving weddings and landscapes. He was an accomplished jazz pianist and guitarist. He played professionally in various venues for many years. He managed a large health food store for several years where he gained and shared his knowledge of natural remedies and nutrition.
He was preceded in death by his parents Warren Ashton Sedberry, Sr. and Mary Jane Sedberry. He is survived by his sister Susan Sedberry, and his brothers Rushton and Steve Sedberry. In addition he is survived by his life-long friends and "adopted" family Diana and Ken Brasfield. He was particularly close to Diana's large extended family.
Warren requested that there be no fuss around his death. However, if you would like to make a donation to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in his name Warren would be thrilled.
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019