Warren Cash Sr. Sr.
1947 - 2020
Warren Cash, Sr.

Middlebrook - Warren Lee Cash, Sr., 73, of Middlebrook, Virginia died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 20, 1947 in Covington, VA, the son of the late Aubrey Cash and Merle Woods Cash.

Warren was retired from ASR with 30 years of service, and also ran and operated a successful tree trimming business for 50 years, Warren Cash Tree Trimming.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany.

Warren is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marty Lou Cash; 3 sons, Warren Lee Cash, Jr. and wife Celia, Kenneth Cash, Joseph Cash and wife Misty ; 8 grandchildren Katie, K.C., Brandon, Madison, Colby, Ryan, Isaac, and Aubrey; 3 great grandchildren, Aria, Xander, Matthew; 3 brothers, Hampton and wife Gail, Steve, Timothy; sister, Lady Wilcher and husband Larry; sister-in-law, Dana Cash; and his faithful dog Ally, who he loved more than cake. The family would also like to extend a very special "Thank You" to Dr. Marsh and Becky Johnson with Hospice of the Shenandoah for all their love and support, as well as Wendy Sprouse, Mary Lessley, and Melissa Sanchez for the care they gave.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Cash.

A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Craigsville Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Craigsville Holiness Church with Brother Garey Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Walter Hamilton, K.C. Cash, Brandon, Cash, Daryl Gregory, Tony Fox, and Charlie Ayers.

Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
