Waverly B. Adcock
Staunton - Waverly Byth Adcock, 50, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence.
He was born April 18, 1969 in Albemarle County, son of the late Sherman Lee and Guyanna Lorraine (Webb) Adcock.
Prior to retirement, he was a Lab Technician at Augusta Health.
He was a graduate of Word of Life Bible Institute of New York and received a Bachelor's degree in History from Mary Baldwin College.
His love of poetry led him to publish his own poetry in his book, "Cradled in the Blue Ridge".
Waverly was a passionate civil war reenactor and an avid fan of UVA sports tailgating with the Valley Hoos. He enjoyed time with his Beverley Cigar Store circle of friends. He was a history buff and proud of his Viking heritage.
Waverly treasured the time he spent with his close friends and family, including one of his caregivers and housemate, Curtis Craig.
Survivors include his uncles and aunts, Ronald and Barbara Vanderveer, and Robert Wayne and Dinah Adcock, all of White Hill; and William and Helen Adcock of Crozet; and a number of cousins and extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Ronald Vanderveer. Interment will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Bruce Houle, Jacob Houle, Curtis Craig, James Brown, Aaron Miller, Marcus Jenkins and Phillip Altomonte. Valkyries to carry him into Valhalla will be Gloria Houle, Misty Turner, Donna Reynolds, and Romantha Turner-Miller.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Yellow Door Foundation, 435 Merchant Walk Square, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Condolences may be made online to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019