Wayne E. Coonley
Stuarts Draft - Wayne E. Coonley, age 93, of Stuarts Draft, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020.
Wayne was born November 16, 1926 in Waupun, Wisconsin, to the late Arthur and Lena Goff Coonley. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in combat on the USS Blue Ridge in the Pacific Theater, including the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle of World War II. He married Mary C Monroe on January 7, 1950, and raised six children.
After retiring at age 55 from Univac, he bred, raised, trained and showed Appaloosa and Quarter horses and was very active at the Virginia Horse Center. Wayne was an exceptional bowler and, at age 86, bowled his first sanctioned 300 game. It was a highlight for which he was extremely proud. He also competed at horseshoes and, in his 80's, was the Virginia state champion in his age group. Wayne loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time with his family, teaching them the joys of hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and getting together was a priority for him.
Wayne was preceded in death by his two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, six children, 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Augusta County Home Health and Hospice, and to Dr. Brian Stisser and staff at Blue Ridge Urology.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
