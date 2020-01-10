Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilburt Balser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilburt J. Balser


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilburt J. Balser Obituary
Wilburt J. Balser

Swoope - Wilburt Junior "Winky" Balser, 65, husband of Jacqueline Ann (Ross) Balser of 1619 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Balser was born in Rockbridge County on March 19, 1954, a son of the late Claira (Lotts) Balser Woods.

Winky was a driver for Cash's Excavating, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife of twenty-two years, he is survived by three sons, Wilburt K. Balser, Timothy M. Balser, and Cody Aaron Balser; four daughters, Stephanie J. Campbell and her husband Richard, Cammie D. Bosserman, Jessica C. Balser and her fiancé Dalton Beverage, and Montana B. Balser and her fiancé Ryan Brown; a brother, Roger Woods; a half-brother, Clarence Woods; two sisters, Betty Harris and Judy Balser; and twelve grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilburt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -