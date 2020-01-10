|
Wilburt J. Balser
Swoope - Wilburt Junior "Winky" Balser, 65, husband of Jacqueline Ann (Ross) Balser of 1619 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Balser was born in Rockbridge County on March 19, 1954, a son of the late Claira (Lotts) Balser Woods.
Winky was a driver for Cash's Excavating, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife of twenty-two years, he is survived by three sons, Wilburt K. Balser, Timothy M. Balser, and Cody Aaron Balser; four daughters, Stephanie J. Campbell and her husband Richard, Cammie D. Bosserman, Jessica C. Balser and her fiancé Dalton Beverage, and Montana B. Balser and her fiancé Ryan Brown; a brother, Roger Woods; a half-brother, Clarence Woods; two sisters, Betty Harris and Judy Balser; and twelve grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020