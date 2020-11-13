1/1
Wiley H. Dean
{ "" }
Wiley H. Dean

Staunton - On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Wiley Hansford Dean, age 71, passed away at Augusta Health Hospital in Fishersville, Virginia.

He had been a resident of King's Daughters' Health and Rehabilitation in Staunton, Virginia for the last 4 ½ years.

Per his wishes a cremation was carried out by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton, Virginia. His ashes will be spread at a designated place sometime in the future.

Proceeding him in death were his parents, Hansford Griffith Dean and Gemmie Frances Glenn Dean.

Surviving are a sister, June Dean and husband, Pham of California and a brother, Glenn Dean of Staunton, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.





Published in The News Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
