Willard L. Rankin
Staunton - Willard Lee Rankin, 77, husband of Regena (Nolen) Rankin of Hudson Avenue, Staunton, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Rankin was born in Augusta County, Virginia on January 4, 1943 a son of the late William and Alma (Roadcap) Rankin.
Willard was a member of Staunton Church of the Nazarene and attended the Staunton Church of God. He served in the United States Army and following his retirement from Smith's Transfer, he was self-employed as owner and operator of Willard's Auto Repair and later drove a truck for B.T.S. Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and took great joy in helping others.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Rankin and two sisters, Jeanette McCray and Lois "Janie" Huffman.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-three years are two sons, Tony L. Rankin and his fiancée Jennifer Sipe and James A. Rankin and his wife Lindsay; a daughter Teresa L. Sheaves and her husband John all of Staunton; three grandchildren, Joseph and Evan Rankin, and Craig Sheaves; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Davey Whitesell.
The family will receive friends following the service.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net