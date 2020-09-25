1/1
Willard L. Rankin
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard L. Rankin

Staunton - Willard Lee Rankin, 77, husband of Regena (Nolen) Rankin of Hudson Avenue, Staunton, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Rankin was born in Augusta County, Virginia on January 4, 1943 a son of the late William and Alma (Roadcap) Rankin.

Willard was a member of Staunton Church of the Nazarene and attended the Staunton Church of God. He served in the United States Army and following his retirement from Smith's Transfer, he was self-employed as owner and operator of Willard's Auto Repair and later drove a truck for B.T.S. Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and took great joy in helping others.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Rankin and two sisters, Jeanette McCray and Lois "Janie" Huffman.

Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-three years are two sons, Tony L. Rankin and his fiancée Jennifer Sipe and James A. Rankin and his wife Lindsay; a daughter Teresa L. Sheaves and her husband John all of Staunton; three grandchildren, Joseph and Evan Rankin, and Craig Sheaves; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Davey Whitesell.

The family will receive friends following the service.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved