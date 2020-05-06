|
William Allen Waitier
Staunton - William "Allen" Waitier, 48, of 216 Highland Avenue, Staunton passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Raphine.
Mr. Waitier was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 15, 1972, a son of William Albert Waitier and Josephine "Joie" (Ryder) Monroe.
Allen was an Installer with the former Fire Places & Things. He enjoyed Virginia Tech Hokies and Indianapolis Colts Football, NASCAR, Drag Racing, and Wrestling.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Gerald and Theresa R. Thompson, a brother, Kenneth "Kendogg" Waitier, and an uncle, Bobby Waitier.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Staunton is a daughter, Logan Waitier; a step-sister, Billie Sue Waitier of Staunton; aunts, Linda Baker and her husband Gary of Verona and Loretta Grimm and her husband Dennis of Staunton; two nephews, Alex and Josh Waitier; and four cousins, Greg Baker, Carrie Willis and her husband Phillip, B.J. Waitier and his wife Michele, and Ginia Waitier.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private graveside service will be held in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to The Valley Mission, 1513 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or the , 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2020