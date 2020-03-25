|
William B. Speck
Greenville - William Beatty "WB" Speck, 64, of 868 Broadhead School Road, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born December 22, 1955, in Augusta County, a son of the late Beatty Lee and Josephine (Belle) Speck.
He was a farmer and school bus driver.
He was a graduate of Riverheads High School and Nashville Auto and Diesel School.
He enjoyed going to his hunting camp at Back Creek Hunt Club of Mountain Grove in Bath County with his friends and members of the hunting club.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Family members include numerous cousins.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Sively Cemetery, Warm Springs, by the Rev. John Ward.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020