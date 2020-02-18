|
|
William B. White
Staunton - William "Bill" Brooks White of Hickory Nut Lane, Staunton passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He was born on October 27, 1938.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Randolph Hamilton White and his mother, Lillian Ruth (Roby) White; as well as siblings, John Randolph Hamilton White, James Harold White, Betty Jane (White) Wheeler, and Ruth "Pat" (White) Stafford.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty-five years, Glenna Margaret (Ryan) White; daughter, Sharon Renée (White) Hilbert and her husband Ken of Fishersville; grandson, Marshall Graham Hilbert, fondly called "Bud" of Midlothian; granddaughter, Emma Brooks Hilbert, "Emma B."; a brother, Michael Grayson White and his wife Kay of Staunton; and a special nephew, William L. "Billy" Wheeler, III of Churchville. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
Bill attended Staunton City Schools, leaving early to support his family, and later earned his High School Diploma through International Correspondence Schools with an emphasis in engineering and science. He knew and valued personal sacrifice and hard work to improve his life and that of others. He served in the Virginia Army National Guard as a Sergeant and Team Leader and was discharged January 31, 1965.
He had a long and varied employment history beginning with a paper route at an early age and including delivery for Jimmy Anderson's Market, Auto Mechanic for Glen Kyle's Selma Service Station (1951-1996), Westinghouse, Firefighter for the City of Staunton (1975-1988) and due to health issues, transferred to the Augusta County Service Authority where he retired December, 1997.
Bill was a self-taught woodworker, electrician, and handyman. He built the house he and his wife, Glenna, lived in for over thirty years in Churchville. He enjoyed and respected the outdoors and loved fishing and hunting. He was an avid crossword puzzle worker and enjoyed spending time with his little canine sidekick, Miki.
Bill was a friend to all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Churchville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Post Office Box 608, Churchville, Virginia 24421.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro by Pastor Jamie McClanahan.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020