William C. Asbury Sr.
William C. Asbury, Sr.

Raphine - William Clinton Asbury, Sr., 83, widower of LaRue Frances (Clark) Asbury, of Raphine, died May 31, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 2, 1936 in Tazewell, a son of the late Melvin and Bessie Asbury.

Mr. Asbury was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

William drove for Holsum Bakery and was a lifelong farmer.

Family members include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert and Michelle Asbury of Raphine, David and Annette Asbury of Timberville, and Jimmy Asbury of Capron; a daughter, Barbara Davis of Newport News; a brother, Frank Asbury of Laurens, SC; three sisters, Bertha Killingsworth of Verona, Jody Hearn, and Patricia Ann Lambert, both of Staunton; several grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Thompson; two sons, William Asbury and Kenneth Asbury; and a brother, Samuel Asbury.

All services will be private at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
