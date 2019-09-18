Services
William Diment
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Visitation
Following Services
Trinity Episcopal Church
William D. Diment


1961 - 2019
William D. Diment

Staunton - William David "Bill" Diment, 58, of 171 East Ave., died Monday, September 16, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Salem.

He was born February 27, 1961, in Washington, DC, a son of the late William Horace and Evelyn (East) Diment.

Mr. Diment was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He received a BS in nursing and had been employed as a nurse.

He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

He volunteered at the Staunton Public Library and loved music and art.

Family members include two daughters, Molly Abigail Diment and Hannah May Diment, both of Staunton; a brother, William Howell Diment of Colorado; a sister, Patrice Star; and a number of special friends.

He was preceded in death by a special uncle, William "Bill" East.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church by the Rev. Shelby Owen.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 2000 L Street, NW, Suite 710, Washington, DC 20036.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
