William D. Mick
Stuarts Draft - William David "Bill" Mick, 75, husband of Colleen Casey Mick of Stuarts Draft, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.
Mr. Mick was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 2, 1944, a son of the late William Harry and Vera Bernice (Evans) Mick.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Navy, retired Senior Chief and retired from Civil Service. He was of the Methodist faith. Bill was a substitute teacher at Stuarts Draft High School, a member of the VFW, and the Knights of Pythias.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are four sons, Brian Mills, William Mick, David Mick, and Sean Kiser; two daughters, Sheah Pacheco and Kristen Stone; daughters-in-law, Kelly Mick, Katy Mills, Jeni Mick, and Lois Kiser; sons-in-law, Dominic Pacheco and Allen Stone; a brother, Jerry Mick; eight grandsons, Alex Kiser, Thomas Pacheco, Jacob Pacheco, Matthew Mills, Thomas Mills, Daniel Mills, Brady Stone, and Jackson Mick; seven granddaughters, Glenda Mick, Grace Kiser, Olivia Pacheco, Savanna Stone, Caraline Stone, Kaley Stone, and Amelia Mick.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Mr. Sean Kiser.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019