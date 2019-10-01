Services
William "Glen" Davidson


1962 - 2019
William "Glen" Davidson Obituary
William "Glen" Davidson

Stuarts Draft - William "Glen" Davidson, 57, of 89 Gloucester Road, Stuarts Draft passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Mr. Davidson was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on May 2, 1962, the son of William Amos and Barbara (Davis) Davidson of Stuarts Draft.

Glen was a supervisor at L.A. Lacy Construction, he enjoyed hiking, traveling, and coaching basketball and softball.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two daughters, Brittany D. Gordon and her husband Daniel of Middlebrook, and Morgan E. Davidson of Fort Defiance and her friend Kurtis Shank; the mother of his children, Jantha A. Davidson of Fort Defiance; a sister, Kathy Mongold and her husband Kevin of Waynesboro; a niece, Kristin Fitzgerald; a nephew, Michael Brydge; and a number of great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro by Jeff Woodie.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 260, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019
