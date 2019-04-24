Services
William Edwards


1933 - 2019
William Edwards Obituary
William Edwards

Raphine - William "Bill" Edwards, 85, widower of Mildred (Chittum) Edwards of North Lee Highway, Raphine, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Edwards was born on July 17, 1933 in Rockbridge County, a son of the late N.N. and Louie Cobb.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Hebron Presbyterian Church in Staunton and Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Walkers Creek. He was a member of the Verona Business Association and the Staunton Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed farming and trucking.

In addition to his wife of 10 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous siblings, aunts and uncles.

Mr. Edwards is survived by a daughter, Teresa E. Ko and her husband Andy of Blacksburg; a brother, Hugh Hall, Jr. of Unicoi, Tennessee; his first wife and mother of his daughter, Reba Edwards of Blacksburg; a sister-in-law, Wilma Graves of Stuarts Draft; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor David Taylor.

Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Miller, Eddie Graves, Chris Earhart, Bobby Berkstresser, Wayne Smith, Jim Belshee, and Jeff Cash.

Burial will follow in Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

It is suggested those desiring should make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
