William Elton Cline
Fort Defiance - William Elton "Willie" Cline, 93, husband of Virginia (Lovelace) Cline, of Fort Defiance, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Mr. Cline was born on February 4, 1926 in Augusta County, a son of the late William Edwin and Ola Belle (Garber) Cline.
Willie was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and on the Property Committee. He was an Army Veteran serving during WWII and retired from Smith's Transfer in 1985 as a truck driver with over thirty years of service. He was a member of the Mt. Sidney Ruritan Club and the Local Teamster's 29. Mr. Cline could fix anything, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and watching college basketball.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cline was preceded in death by a daughter, DeeDee McManamay, and a brother, Quinten Cline.
Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-six years, is a son, Dean E. Cline and his wife Jane; two daughters, Marla C. Chambers and her husband James "Jim", and Vickie O. Cline, all of Mt. Sidney; a step-son, Bruce H. Lovelace of Churchville; a step-daughter, Denise Flora and her husband Allen of Frederick, Maryland; a brother, Paul E. Cline and his wife Kathleen of Fort Defiance; a sister, Phyllis C. Burcham and her husband Earl of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Lebanon Church of the Brethren.
A Celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 in the Lebanon Church of the Brethren by Pastor Matthew Fike.
Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Nelson Cline, Kenneth Cupp, Eddie Michael,
John Michael, Don Flory, Garland Dunn, Donald Hulvey, and James Hulvey.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Mt. Sidney Ruritan Club and Cedars of Lebanon Sunday School Class.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675, Augusta Health Foundation Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
