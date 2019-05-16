|
|
William F. Young, Jr.
Harrisonburg - William F. Young, Jr., a resident of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA, died due to age related health problems on 14 May 2019. Mr. Young, a son of William F. Young and Annie Hamilton Young, was born November 4, 1920. He was preceded in death by son, William F. Young III in 1968, his wife, Dorothy Brown Young in 2018, and his brothers, Major James Carlton Young, George (Jack) Andrew Young, and Charles Wendell Young. He is survived by daughter, Dorothy Young (David) MacDonald of Salem, Oregon. Mr. Young is also survived by a granddaughter, Ann Young MacDonald (John) McBride of Gresham, Oregon and numerous nephews and nieces.
Mr. Young graduated from Beverly Manor High School after which he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1942. After three years of service he was honorably discharged from the 4525th Army Air Force Base Unit, Air Service Command, Warner Robins, Georgia. He retired from the Virginia Department of Education in 1980. Prior to that service he managed the Mr. Ida Orchard, was a teacher for Veterans On The Farm Training, teaching Science at Wilson Memorial High School, Director of Guidance at Riverheads High School and was a teacher for Vocational Agriculture at Fairfield High School, Rockbridge County.
Mr. Young was a member of the Olivet Presbyterian Church in Staunton, VA for over 85 years.
Mr. Young's remains, as requested, will be cremated.
A memorial service will be conducted at Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VA at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Sunnyside Fellowship Fund (3935 Sunnyside Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801).
William and Dorothy will be privately interred in Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, VA.
