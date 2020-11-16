William G. Blasius
William George Blasius, 84, husband of Corinne M. Blasius of
Staunton, passed away November 14, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Mr. Blasius was born in New Haven, Connecticut in 1935, a son of the late Joseph and Amanda Blasius.
William graduated from Hamden High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Southern New England Telephone with forty years of service and later worked part-time at the Augusta County Landfill. Mr. Blasius, "Bill the Bike-Man", reconditioned bicycles and was given special recognition by the Staunton-Augusta YMCA for his charity work and the contributions that were generated from the sale of the bikes for the Staunton-Augusta YMCA Summer Camp Foundation.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Blasius was preceded in death by his siblings, Raymond, Joseph, George, and Bertha.
Surviving in addition to his wife of twenty-six years, are his children, Bill of Massachusetts and Ken of Connecticut; two step-sons, David of New Hampshire and Matthew of Washington; two great-granddaughters; three step-grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth and Marguerite; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, 708 North Coalter Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements.
