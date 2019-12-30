Services
William Grayson Carrico Obituary
William Grayson Carrico

Waynesboro - William Grayson Carrico, 94, of Waynesboro, VA, died Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born December 23, 1925 in Washington, D.C. to the late William and Lillian Carrico.

Bill was a kind and humble man who was a Navy veteran having served his country during WWII in the South Pacific in multiple invasions. He was dearly loved by his family and is fondly remembered for telling jokes and enjoying hee haw reruns. Bill cherished and loved all of his dogs, with Gracie Mae holding a special place in his heart along with his current loves, his two toy poodles, BB and Raven.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Barbara McDaniel Carrico; son, Paul Carrico (Mary), step sons; Mark Gorby (Rusty) and Kenneth Gorby (Sydney), grandchildren; Christopher Carrico (Courtney), Scott Carrico (Sarah), Amanda Freed (Kyle), Trenton Gorby, Natalie Gorby, Victoria Gorby, Jacob Gorby (Abi), Katelyn Gorby, and Justin Gorby, and one great grandson; Daniel William Carrico.

A funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Marshall Braylo and Pastor Dennis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.

Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery, 502 E. Chandler Street, Culpeper with military honors provided by Culpeper Post 2524.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
