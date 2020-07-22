1/
Rev. William H. Strickler
1931 - 2020
REV. WILLIAM H. STRICKLER

Verona - Rev. William H. Strickler, 89, husband of Audrey Strickler, of Verona, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Augusta Health.

He was born May 10, 1931 in Augusta County, a son of the late Preston D. and Lillie (Kellison) Strickler.

Rev. Strickler founded Laurel Hill Full Gospel Church in Verona in 1959 where he served as minister.

He was a member and President of the East Coast Holiness Fellowship.

In addition to his wife, family members include 11 children; 33 grandchildren; multiple great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; two sisters; and one brother.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

A private graveside will be held with Rev. Tracy Puckett officiating and Rev. Peter Grimm assisting.

Memorials may be made to Laurel Hill Full Gospel Church, Missionary Fund, 53 Adams Ln., Verona, VA 24482.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Pastor Strickler was an integral part of our family for many years from the mid 60's to 90's. He meant the world to the Hays family and we are grateful for everything he did in the community and have the highest respect for him. Matthew 25: 23: Well done my good and faithful servant! Enter into the joy of your master! Prayers for comfort for the Strickler family.
John M Hays
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rev. William Strickler was a great man of God and we loved his preaching. He will be greatly missed our prayers to the family.
Love and prayers Ricky & Edna Brooks & Family
Edna Brooks
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the whole Strickler family Rev William Strickler will be missed so much if there's anything I can do please let me know
Freida M Hays
Friend
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
C. L. & Teresa Martin
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sympathy to the Strickler family and friends on the loss of Pastor William Strickler. He truly will be missed. Love & prayers
Doris Shifflett
Friend
July 22, 2020
Bro. William Strickler, wife and family were great friends with our family (Bro. Wayne and Sis Juanita Powers). I was closest to Doris as we were close in age. He’s now with so many rejoicing around the throne. May God give peace that passes all understanding.
Hearl &Elaine (Powers) Smith
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our sincere condolences and prayers
We honor Bro Strickler for his faithfulness and his love for his Church!

Rev Terry & Sherry Bowling
Rev Terry & Sherry Bowling
Friend
July 22, 2020
Bro. Strickler was a great man of God! A man who bubbled with the Joy of the Lord!!! A man who loved God and had a strong desire to reach souls!
I have precious memories of him! More than I can share here!
God bless the memory of Bro. Strickler. As Rev.14:12&13 his "works shall follow him!"
Warren Roy
Friend
July 22, 2020
Very nice man.loved to hear him preach.he preached my moms funeral..now its your time to rest..prayers for the family..
Rebecca Dobson
Family
