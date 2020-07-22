REV. WILLIAM H. STRICKLERVerona - Rev. William H. Strickler, 89, husband of Audrey Strickler, of Verona, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Augusta Health.He was born May 10, 1931 in Augusta County, a son of the late Preston D. and Lillie (Kellison) Strickler.Rev. Strickler founded Laurel Hill Full Gospel Church in Verona in 1959 where he served as minister.He was a member and President of the East Coast Holiness Fellowship.In addition to his wife, family members include 11 children; 33 grandchildren; multiple great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; two sisters; and one brother.He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.A private graveside will be held with Rev. Tracy Puckett officiating and Rev. Peter Grimm assisting.Memorials may be made to Laurel Hill Full Gospel Church, Missionary Fund, 53 Adams Ln., Verona, VA 24482.Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.