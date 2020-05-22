|
|
William Harold Peace
Waynesboro -
William Harold Peace, 91, of 399 Dooms Crossing Rd., Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence. He was surrounded by his family as he went into the arms of Jesus.
He was born in Pitcher, Oklahoma, on February 7, 1929, a son of the late William Harold and Margaret "Maggie" (Posey) Peace.
William proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years from the United States Navy. Following his time in the service, he worked as a supervisor for Southern Stainless Equipment. He was a member of the Waynesboro Moose Lodge and the Waynesboro Country Club. William was an avid golfer and greatly enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche (Roadcap) Peace; children, Gail Elizabeth Peace and William J. Peace and siblings: Jim Looney, Billie Regal, and Betty Copeland.
Survivors include his son, Dana H. Peace; step-son, Carson Via; grandchildren: Chris Brown, Laura (Via) Humphries and Heather Peace; great grandchildren: Emily and Sarah Brown, Caleb, Courtney, and Tristan Via; great great grandchildren: Lane and Layla Lawhorn and soon to be coming in June, Waylon Asher Scott Via; as well as extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Family and friends are welcome to stop by William's home to visit with the family anytime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000 Fishersville, VA, 22939 or to the Waynesboro Moose Lodge, 481 Hopeman Pkwy, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Katelyn Helmick for taking wonderful care of William during his last days with them.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 22 to May 25, 2020