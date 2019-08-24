|
|
William Humphreys
Waynesboro - William (Billy) Jay Humphreys III, 88, passed away at his home on August 22, 2019. He was born August 8, 1931 in Augusta County, the son of the late William Jay Humphreys Jr. and Catherine Druen Sanger. Billy lived his entire life in the communities of Fishersville and Madrid. He married Kathryn Marie Harper on October 7, 1955. He lived his dream of farming and was a farmer for most of his life. In 1976 he retired from General Electric as Shipping Manager to pursue his love of farming full-time and upon his retirement from farming was a school bus driver and trainer for Augusta County Public Schools. He was a 65-year member of the Fishersville United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and in numerous other leadership roles.Billy served as President of several farm associations including DHIA and Augusta Petroleum. He was an Army veteran and proudly served his country as a medic during the Korean War.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathy; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and David Johnson of Waynesboro and Sara and Wendell Alexander of Henrico and Waynesboro; and a son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Meg Humphreys of Waynesboro. Grandchildren include Jacob Alexander and his wife Mary of Chesterfield, Patrick Johnson and his fiancé Briana Wolters of Stuarts Draft, William and Kathryn Johnson of Waynesboro, and Katie Beth and Bryce Humphreys of Waynesboro; and a great-granddaughter, Eve Alexander of Chesterfield. Siblings include a sister, Jo Sanger Burnett of Staunton and brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Nancy Humphreys of Waynesboro. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and Debbie McCormick as a special family friend and dedicated caregiver.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew W. Alexander, and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy H. Downey and Joseph Downey of Staunton and Catherine (Kitty) Lockridge and Max Lockridge of Staunton.
A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Fishersville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Gene Williams officiating the service. Interment will follow at Augusta Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Jacob Alexander, Patrick Johnson, William Johnson, Bryce Humphreys, Rick Yeago, Scott Yeago, Kevin Humphreys, and Todd Lockridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or to Fishersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1049, Fishersville, VA 22939. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online by visiting www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019