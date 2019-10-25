|
William Lewis Hipes
Blountville, TN - William Lewis Hipes, age 78, of Blountville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on July 16, 1941 in Mount Hope, WV, a son of the late Lewis and Margaret Thompson Hipes. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hipes; brother, Don Hipes; and sister, Jenny Hamilton.
William retired from the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant. He was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church in Greenville, VA. Upon his relocation to Blountville, he attended Springdale Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Mowell; children, Debbie Hipes and husband Lee, David Hipes, Dan Hipes and wife Amy, and Pam Southers and husband Steve; stepchildren, Amy Caudill and husband Steve, Eric Mowell and wife Kim, and Emily Clendenin and husband Steve; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Gwen Kimble and husband Ray; sisters-in-law, June Hipes, Junie Gladwell, Betty Luster and husband Dayton, and Janie Ries and husband Fritz; brothers-in-law, Jackie Walden and John Walden and wife Christina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Greenville United Methodist Church in Greenville, VA at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oak ley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Hipes and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019