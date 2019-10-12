Services
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church
William Martin "Bill" Potter


1941 - 2019
Lexington - William Martin "Bill" Potter, 77 of Lexington died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital. Born November 22, 1941 in Augusta County, a son of the late Theodore Martin Potter and Mary Kathryn Potter.

Bill attended Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church faithfully, and had graduated from Brownsburg High School in 1960. He loved to play sports, a few of his favorites being; bowling, golf, tennis, softball, and racing. He used his kind heart to mentor to the local youth.

He is survived by his wife; Diane Potter, children Deborah Knick (Jerry), Randy Potter, Jill Beaudry (Will); grandchildren Megan, Emily, Nina, Alicia, Dallas, Jaden, Daniel, Sophia, Axel, and sister Mary Bryant.

A memorial service 11am Saturday October 26, 2019 at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church with Rev. Patrick Lanaghan officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions to The , 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016, or Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church 73 Sam Houston Way Lexington, VA 24450.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
